C Shelton James Sells 5,000 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CSPI stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,859. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

