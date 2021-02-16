Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 62,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,024. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.