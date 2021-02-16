California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 11,518 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $17,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $167.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $176.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.52.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

