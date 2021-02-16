California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.95 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of US Foods worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

