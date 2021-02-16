Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,712 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 408,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,138 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 199,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,847 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 95,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 984.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,636,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

