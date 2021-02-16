Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

