Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,269,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 95.6% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,567,000 after purchasing an additional 494,740 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 35.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,449,000 after purchasing an additional 368,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 174.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after purchasing an additional 337,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DraftKings by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 298,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.68.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

