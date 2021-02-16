Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,759 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

