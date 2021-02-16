Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QAI. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

