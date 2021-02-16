Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.80% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the third quarter worth $24,713,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the third quarter worth $7,107,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

FTSD stock opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $99.04.

