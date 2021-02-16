Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$22.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$21.00.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) in a research note on Friday.

CCO stock opened at C$20.02 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of C$7.69 and a 52-week high of C$21.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -149.40.

About Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

