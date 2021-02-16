Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $38.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGC. CIBC increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.9% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

