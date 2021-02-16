Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $656.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $696.00 to $656.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.57.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $485.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $386.83 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,487,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

