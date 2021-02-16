Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $118.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

