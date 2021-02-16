Capital Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital Corp. II accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 22.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Finally, Resource America Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of FSKR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. 5,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,207. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

