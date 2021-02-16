Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) versus Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Financial Review

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Capstone Technologies Group and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 0 10 9 1 2.55

Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $24.95, indicating a potential downside of 35.60%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -1.9, indicating that its stock price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Revolve Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group $600.99 million 4.53 $35.67 million $0.62 62.48

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 7.87% 31.18% 17.52%

Summary

Revolve Group beats Capstone Technologies Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstone Technologies Group Company Profile

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

