Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Capstone Turbine stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.