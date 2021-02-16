Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Price Up 6%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 782,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 568,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

In other news, Director Christopher Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $29,773.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,336 shares of company stock valued at $567,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

