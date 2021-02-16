CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Benchmark

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.12 on Friday. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $36.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $425,513.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,935.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.