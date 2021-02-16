Carlisle Companies Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $165.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,423. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

