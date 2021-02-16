Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $657.34 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,107,658.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $44,722.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

