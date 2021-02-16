Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $63.01 million and approximately $23.51 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 120.9% higher against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.44 or 0.00262500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00081313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00084712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00423941 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00185317 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,780,621 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.