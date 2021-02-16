CasinoCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One CasinoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CasinoCoin has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $21,928.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00060907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00263010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00083032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00073521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,042 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,022 coins. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

