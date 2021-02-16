Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 936,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,279,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares in the company, valued at $662,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $35,769.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,884.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,932 shares of company stock valued at $163,108. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 16.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,379,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 235.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

