Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 597.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

V stock opened at $209.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

