Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,561,000 after buying an additional 132,269 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 15.5% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 401,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

