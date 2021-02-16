Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 83 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $807.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $785.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $738.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

