Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $486.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.21. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $487.02. The firm has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

