CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Update

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 14th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAT opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. CBAK Energy Technology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $589.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 3.60.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

