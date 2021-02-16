Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTTRY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. AlphaValue raised Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

OTCMKTS:MTTRY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

About Ceconomy

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

