Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 11,116,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 22,190,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Celsion by 23.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

