Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE CPAC opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $732.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

