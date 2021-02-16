CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the January 14th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

