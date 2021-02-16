Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.63

Shares of Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as low as $1.90. Centamin plc (CEE.TO) shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 33,192 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin plc (CEE.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.63.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

