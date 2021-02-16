Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CENX opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $156,295.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.