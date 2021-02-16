CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,376.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Bankshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.72% of CF Bankshares worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

