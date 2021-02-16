Chart Industries (GTLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GTLS opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $154.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

