Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce sales of $184.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.53 million. Chegg reported sales of $131.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $789.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $797.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $956.25 million, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Chegg stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.00. 1,659,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,309. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -560.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $173,481.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 155,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $105,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.