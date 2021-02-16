Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.02. 162,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

