Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHP.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

TSE CHP.UN opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

