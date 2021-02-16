CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Up 67.3% in January

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the January 14th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

Get CHS alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.