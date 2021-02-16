Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $38,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,620 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 340,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 309,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $217.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

