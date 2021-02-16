CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 2,413 ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

