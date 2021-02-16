CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $245,000 Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Integer were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Integer by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

