CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 200,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after acquiring an additional 71,144 shares during the period.

Shares of HMN opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HMN. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

