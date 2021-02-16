CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Redfin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $97.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -180.14 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,243,625.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,321 shares of company stock worth $5,943,122. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

