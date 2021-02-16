CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Covetrus by 71.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 43.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $213,017.04. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,404. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

