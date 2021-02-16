CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter worth about $156,602,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 304.6% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,446,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 32.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,618,000 after buying an additional 183,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 493.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,079,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

NYSE:CLGX opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLGX. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.