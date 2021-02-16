Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cigna worth $147,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,385,000 after acquiring an additional 366,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cigna by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after purchasing an additional 241,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after purchasing an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,058,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $203.94. 30,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

