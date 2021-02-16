Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.63. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

